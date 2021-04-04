An eco-friendly four-bedroomed home at the heart of Sandyford

A-rated homes are hard to come by at the moment, and given most of us have spent the last 12 months working from home, it‘s no wonder our home heating bills have increased. A recent survey undertaken by smart home climate company Tado°, of some 300,000 homes across Europe suggests that Covid-19 has caused a 14 per cent increase in home daytime heating this past winter, compared to the previous year.

All of which makes...