A Wicklow cottage that oozes character for €775,000
Ard Na Gréine in Delgany is a spacious four-bedroom dwelling surrounded by private gardens
On the market for a 1990s cottage oozing character and old-world charm in the salubrious environs of Delgany, Co Wicklow? Look no further: Colliers Ireland has just brought Ard Na Greine in Coolnaskeagh on the Ballydonnagh Road to market with an asking price of €775,000.
Cottage may be a slight misnomer, given the size of the four-bedroom residence, which extends to 160 square metres and comes with a stand-alone home office of an additional 25 square metres.
...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
On the Market: Your guide to residences for sale around the country
A detached three-bed home in Bray with plans for an extension and a bungalow in Lyrath in Kilkenny
Striking four-bed semi in midst of leafy south Dublin suburbs
Martinez on the Upper Glenageary Road is on the market with a guide price of €1.295 million
Six-bed Rathgar redbrick comes to the market for €1.65m
No 7 Kenilworth Road is brimming with character and charm in a prime residential location
A cottage of neo-Georgian grandeur in rural Wicklow
Glenside House in Woodstock is now on the market with a guide price of €1.35 million