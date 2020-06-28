Sunday June 28, 2020
A very big house in the country

The prime end of the market tends to move at a slower pace than the mainstream. Still, Covid-19 has brought realtime viewings at the high end of the market to a trickle, creating pent-up demand from those in search of their paradise lost. Here’s a taste of what’s on offer

28th June, 2020
Lea House, Garryvacum, Portarlington, Co Laois

Bushey Park, Enniskerry, Co Wicklow

Price: €12.5 million

What: an exemplary, late Georgian period residence of 2,102 square metres, beautifully maintained and sympathetically upgraded to include modern comforts, it includes converted stone outbuildings which now house an indoor swimming pool complex, tennis courts, and a 139 square metre guest house and a 70 square metre gate lodge (bringing the total square metreage to 2,337) on the 27-acre estate. The 1815-built, villa...

