A Tudor-style period home on Blackrock’s Temple Road

Temple Road in Blackrock in South Co Dublin is a small stretch of road linking Frascati Road and Temple Hill and is opposite a 10-acre site formerly owned by the Daughters of Charity of St Vincent de Paul and on which developer Oakmount has permission to build almost 300 apartments.

Along the established residential part of the road is an eye-catching terrace of four Tudor-style period homes, one of which, No 82, is now for sale...