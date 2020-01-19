A sylvan setting on Dublin’s southside

Families on the hunt for a turnkey home in south Co Dublin might be interested in 30 Brighton Wood, a three-bedroom semi-detached residence off Brighton Road in Foxrock, Dublin 18.
The property is in walk-in condition and boasts an A3 Building Energy Rating (BER). It was built by Castlethorn on a site on which the developer has built small clusters of homes off short avenues that branch off a main avenue, which affords a sense of privacy...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team