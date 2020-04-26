A stylishly gardened residence in superlative surroundings

At no other time in our history have we so learned to appreciate the physical and mental benefits of a home with a garden. Designed for a family that enjoys making the most of life out of doors, River Lodge in Screggan in Tullamore, Co Offaly is a stylish, contemporary house in a superlative setting.
Bordered by the Clodiagh river and framed by views of the Sliabh Bloom mountains, it looks out over landscaped gardens...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team