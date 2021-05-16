A slice of la buena vida in Dublin 2 for €1.8m
The elegant mews at No 40 Laverty Court, revamped by interiors guru Paul Cooke, offers hacienda-style living at the heart of the capital
House hunters missing la buena vida on the Mediterranean might consider letting their eyes fool their mind with an exceptional mews home in Dublin 2 instead.
There’s undoubtedly something of a hacienda feel to No 40 Laverty Court on Baggot Street, a luxurious three-bedroom home of some 199 square metres located just off Fitzwilliam Square in Dublin 2. It has recently come to market through Hora Property Consultants, guiding €1.8 million. The distinctive front gates, incidentally,...
