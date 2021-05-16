A slice of la buena vida in Dublin 2 for €1.8m

House hunters missing la buena vida on the Mediterranean might consider letting their eyes fool their mind with an exceptional mews home in Dublin 2 instead.

There’s undoubtedly something of a hacienda feel to No 40 Laverty Court on Baggot Street, a luxurious three-bedroom home of some 199 square metres located just off Fitzwilliam Square in Dublin 2. It has recently come to market through Hora Property Consultants, guiding €1.8 million. The distinctive front gates, incidentally,...