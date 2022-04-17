A singular pad for city slickers
The interior of this Victorian redbrick, close to Croke Park, has been transformed by architect Tom de Paor into a cool, modernist space
City slickers looking for a singular pied-à-terre in Dublin city centre, look no further. Property Partners O’Brien Swaine have just brought No 589 North Circular Road in Dublin 1 to the market with a guide price of €550,000.
This chic, two-bedroom Victorian residence has been brought bang into the 21st century with an interior redesign by acclaimed architect Tom de Paor, who converted it from a corner shop into a very cool modernist...
