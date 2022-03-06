A Shankill gem brings Victorian villa living into the 21st century

Shankill in south Co Dublin is a treasure trove of antiquities and ancient ruins which date back hundreds of years when this originally forested area between the coast and the Dublin Mountains was cleared for grazing and then fortified to ward off attacks from the native Irish against Norman landlords.

During the 19th and 20th century, what we now call Shankill was the property of Sir Charles Compton William Domvile, an uncompromising and ruthless landlord...