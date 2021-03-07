A semi-detached family home close to the coast in Co Dublin
Modern three-bedroom home with attic conversion near Lusk main street is a ten-minute drive from the beach
A tastefully decorated, three-bedroom semi-detached home within a ten-minute drive from the beach in North Co Dublin has come to market guiding €295,000.
At just under 114 square metres and with a B3 energy rating, No 30 Chapel Farm Road features an attic conversion and is ideal for a growing family, according to selling agent REA Grimes.
A smart black front door opens to a dapper hallway, laid in grey laminate timber floors which complement the hallway‘s...
