A rural bolthole steeped in artistic heritage and lore

Davis Hill in Clonmore, Co Carlow, is now on the market with a guide price of €345,000

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
20th March, 2022
Davis Hill in Clonmore, Co Carlow: the three-bed detached country home with artists’ studios is about an hour’s drive from Dublin and has guide price of €345,000

A garden or outdoor space, increased or better designed living space and good broadband are among the top priorities for househunters since the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic, and remain so for many with the advent of flexible working conditions.

There is an acceptance that while perhaps the worst of the pandemic is behind us, it is inevitable that Covid-19, a variant of it or some other viral mutation, will remain a factor of our...

