A residence to remember in the heart of Kildare racing country
Dyann House in Mountarmstrong, Donadea, Co Kildare is now on the market at a reduced price of €2.65 million
For those of us that believe in the “go big or go home” idiom, life should be grasped with both hands and enjoyed with gusto. If that’s an approach you like to apply to your immediate surroundings, then this fabulously flamboyant residence in the Mountarmstrong area of Donadea, Co Kildare might be just the home for you.
Also, if you’re a real estate junkie who thinks there’s something familiar about this...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
House of the Week: A stunning contemporary home in the heart of rural Limerick
Toorlougher, near the village of Murroe, is now on the market with a guide price of €550,000
Two halves make a whole lot of space in modern Wexford home
The four-bedroom detached house near Gorey comes to market in show house condition and is guiding €600,000
On the market: a weekly guide to homes for sale around the country
A two-bed artisan’s cottage in Fairview, Dublin 3, and a four-bed detached house in Killarney, Co Kerry, are among the residences on offer this week
House of the Week: Secluded three-bed home in a sunny Dublin 14 enclave
No 10 Ardilea Downs is one of 32 luxury homes built on on Mount Anville Road in Goatstown. With a recent renovation and reconfiguration that includes a new sun room, it is on the market for €1.025 million