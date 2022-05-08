Subscribe Today
Log In

Residential

A residence redolent with medieval magic comes to market in D14 for €1.9m

A name familiar to fans of Game of Thrones, this Winterfell is a luxuriously appointed detached redbrick house on Castle Avenue in Churchtown

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
8th May, 2022
11
Winterfell, on Upper Churchtown Road in Dublin 14, which is on the market for €1.9 million. Picture: Tony Healy

For fans of fantasy drama television series Game of Thrones, what a thrill to see a home called Winterfell come to the market.

The seat of the royal House Stark in the series, this exceptional residence on Castle Avenue on Upper Churchtown Road in Dublin 14 is anything but ‘stark’. Indeed, when it comes to interiors, it is the antithesis in its opulent and daring decor.

The detached, modern redbrick property has come to...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Carraig on Priory Drive in Stillorgan, Co Dublin: on the market for €965,000

Superbly located south Co Dublin residence will appeal to families

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill
No 31 Sandford Road in Ranelagh, a beautifully upgraded five-bedroom Arts and Crafts house built about 1905

Plenty of art and craft about a stylish Dublin 6 residence

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill
Pembroke House, a three-bed terraced home on Bath Street in Irishtown, which is on the market for €750,000. Picture: Alex Urdaneta

Dublin 4 period home on offer for €750,000

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill
River Cottage and Studio near Inistioge in Co Kilkenny: a three-bed cottage and artist’s studio overlooking the river Nore, which has permission for a second studio, is on the market for €575,000

A Kilkenny riverside idyll ideal for anglers and artists

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1