A renovated and extended family home for sale in Ballsbridge

Fancy a Dublin 4 family residence in turnkey condition with off-street parking for up four cars, a B2 energy rating, five bedrooms, wheelchair accessibility, proximity to the Aviva Stadium and within a short skip of the city centre?

These are just some of the selling points of 46 Lansdowne Park, a Ballsbridge residence on the market with DNG Donnybrook, which is guiding €1.15 million.

The handsome semi-detached home is “almost new”, in that it was entirely rebuilt,...