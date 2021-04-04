Subscribe Today
Log In

Residential

A renovated and extended family home for sale in Ballsbridge

No 46 Lansdowne Park was entirely rebuilt six years ago, boasts an excellent energy rating and is guiding €1.15 million

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
4th April, 2021
7
No 46 Lansdowne Park: the five-bedroomed house is close to all the Dublin 4 and city centre amenities

Fancy a Dublin 4 family residence in turnkey condition with off-street parking for up four cars, a B2 energy rating, five bedrooms, wheelchair accessibility, proximity to the Aviva Stadium and within a short skip of the city centre?

These are just some of the selling points of 46 Lansdowne Park, a Ballsbridge residence on the market with DNG Donnybrook, which is guiding €1.15 million.

The handsome semi-detached home is “almost new”, in that it was entirely rebuilt,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

11 Merton Road in Rathmines is now on the market for €2.3 million

House of the Week: From Edwardian redbrick to 21st century superhouse

Residential Ros Drinkwater 5 hours ago
No 81 Sandyford Village, a four-bedroomed detached, A2 energy-rated residence

An eco-friendly four-bedroomed home at the heart of Sandyford

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill 5 hours ago
The house is within a short walk of the N11 bus corridor, a short drive of the M50 and is surrounded by a host of suburban villages and centres

New detached home on the market in Blackrock for €1 million

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill 5 hours ago
Jantol House is on the doorstep of Skerries town centre

On the Market: Our pick of homes on offer this week

Residential Ros Drinkwater 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1