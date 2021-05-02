A rare opportunity to buy a five-bed Mount Juliet mansion

A grand, Palladian-style residence in the acclaimed Mount Juliet resort, golf and country club in Co Kilkenny, set on half an acre overlooking the 12th fairway and boasting the only private tennis court on the estate has come to market with sole selling agent Hooke & MacDonald.

One of only three large detached homes built in this part of the estate, No 2 The Walton‘s was built almost 20 years ago by its current owners...