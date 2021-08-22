A postcard-perfect cottage for those working from home
The Cottage, at Killawalla, near Westport, Co Mayo, has been comprehensively updated for modern life
It’s straight out of a Paul Henry painting, a sight that has brought visitors to Ireland from all over the globe – the traditional Irish thatched cottage with its whitewashed stone walls and front door painted red to keep away evil spirits. What can’t be seen when viewed from the road is the extension to the rear that elevates it from being merely a cute reminder of the past to a highly desirable home for...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Superb Cork family home with plenty of fairytale details
Carriganne in Carrigaline sits on a quarter-acre and features turreted sun room and ‘alpha’ bathroom
Zoned residential land in Westmeath guiding at €2.4m
The lands are in a sought-after residential hinterland just outside Athlone town
Three-storey family home in Stepaside has kerb appeal
4 Blackglen Heath is a handsome redbrick family home with a trio of dormer windows
ASAI upholds complaint against Period Door Properties over ‘misleading’ €150 surcharge
Advertising watchdog says real cost of rent for the bedrooms was €1,050 a month each, not €900