A Pinnacle of achievement as Mount Merrion scheme comes to market

While building continues apace at Oakmount’s latest residential scheme in the leafy environs of Mount Merrion in south Co Dublin, well-heeled buyers on the market for a modish apartment in the area take note: the first phase of 12 apartments at the development launched off plans last week with prices for the two-bedroom units starting from €760,000.

The Pinnacle, which overlooks Deerpark’s 32-acre woodland, is located beside Oakmount’s busy Union Cafe restaurant on the...