Subscribe Today
Log In

Residential

A pair of south Dublin homes for under €400,000 each

70 Glenview Park in Tallaght and 9 Esposito Road in Walkinstown are both on the market for highly reasonable prices

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
18th April, 2021
A pair of south Dublin homes for under €400,000 each
70 Glenview Park in Tallaght comes to the market in good condition and has undergone a good attic conversion

In Dublin, high demand and a dearth of properties make finding anything of value a triumph at the moment. However, there is hope.

Two properties of note crossed the desk of Property Plus last week. Both are in south Dublin, both have three-bedrooms, front and rear gardens and are guiding under €400,000.

The first is 70 Glenview Park in Tallaght in Dublin 24. The well-presented, semi-detached home is on the market with DNG Tallaght guiding €335,000.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Beggan’s home also has planning permission for a three-bedroom detached property to be built in the side garden

What happens when an agent puts her own home up for sale?

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill 10 hours ago
106 Baggot Lane has been extended and refurbished to offer a hotel-grade home

Well-appointed Dublin 4 mews within minutes of Baggot Street

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill 10 hours ago
11 Fairlawns in Dalkey is a four-bedroom detached residence of 167 square metres boasting sea views

Beautifully presented Dalkey home will appeal to families

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill 10 hours ago
44 Rathdown Park boasts 240 square metres of meticulously maintained living space with original period pieces intact

Terenure five-bed a classic example of its kind

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill 10 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1