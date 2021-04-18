A pair of south Dublin homes for under €400,000 each

In Dublin, high demand and a dearth of properties make finding anything of value a triumph at the moment. However, there is hope.

Two properties of note crossed the desk of Property Plus last week. Both are in south Dublin, both have three-bedrooms, front and rear gardens and are guiding under €400,000.

The first is 70 Glenview Park in Tallaght in Dublin 24. The well-presented, semi-detached home is on the market with DNG Tallaght guiding €335,000.