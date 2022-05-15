Subscribe Today
A modern, open-plan classic in Dublin 4 guiding €1.05m

Situated just off Sandymount Strand, 5 Strand Mews gives an opportunity to move to a location which doesn’t come to the market too often

Valerie Shanley
15th May, 2022
No 5 Strand Mews in Sandymount, which is on the market for just over €1 million

Sandymount is just one of the many locations associated with James Joyce, both in his life and his writing.

Like his father before him, Joyce resided at an almost semi-nomadic flurry of changing addresses. In the weeks before his exile with Nora Barnacle in October 1904, he moved lodgings several times. One of those last addresses was as a guest in one of the fine Victorian houses along Strand Road in Sandymount, Dublin 4.

The beachfront and...

