A modern, open-plan classic in Dublin 4 guiding €1.05m
Situated just off Sandymount Strand, 5 Strand Mews gives an opportunity to move to a location which doesn’t come to the market too often
Sandymount is just one of the many locations associated with James Joyce, both in his life and his writing.
Like his father before him, Joyce resided at an almost semi-nomadic flurry of changing addresses. In the weeks before his exile with Nora Barnacle in October 1904, he moved lodgings several times. One of those last addresses was as a guest in one of the fine Victorian houses along Strand Road in Sandymount, Dublin 4.
The beachfront and...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Stunning split-level Wicklow family home is steeped in history
Tudor Cottage, located on the former estate of Kilcroney House in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow, is on the market with a guide price of €1.1 million
On the Market: A Dublin 4 period house, a cedar-clad bungalow in Waterford and a three-bed in Ranelagh for €495k
Your weekly guide to homes for sale around the country
Pretty in pink: Stunning €7.9m Victorian house on five acres overlooking Killiney Bay
Situated in a splendid location, this seven-bedroom residence dates from the mid-1800s
Superbly located south Co Dublin residence will appeal to families
Carraig on Priory Drive in Stillorgan is now on the market with a guide price of €965,000