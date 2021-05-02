A modern home offering the best of town and country in Maynooth

Offering 204 square metres of contemporary country living, Clonleigh in the Clonfert area of Maynooth in Co Kildare provides the best of salubrious living yet lies within easy access of local amenities and is a short commute to the capital.

Built in 2013, the handsome eight-year-old detached residence comes with a B2 energy rating, oak internal joinery, high-speed broadband connectivity, generous gardens and a separate garage. Its green credentials also include triple glazed Aluclad windows and...