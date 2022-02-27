A marvellous Monkstown residence of grand design comes to market for €2.4m

Monkstown is arguably one of the most sought after, affluent and attractive of Dublin’s suburbs. It has enjoyed an air of grandeur for the past two hundred or so years since the the architects of its design set about meticulously planning the splendid rows of terraces that give the suburb its unique style today.

The brainchild of its then landowners, the Longford and de Vesci families, those architecturally classical terraces, noble demesnes and...