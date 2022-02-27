Subscribe Today
A marvellous Monkstown residence of grand design comes to market for €2.4m

The handsome Victorian home at No 4 Vesey Place, one of the splendid terraces planned and developed by the Longfords and de Vescis in the early 19th century

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
27th February, 2022
No 4 Vesey Place in Monkstown, south Co Dublin: located almost exactly between Monkstown village and Dún Laoghaire town centre, Vesey Place is an attractive terrace of distinctive Victorian homes which peer out over the picturesque, leafy park

Monkstown is arguably one of the most sought after, affluent and attractive of Dublin’s suburbs. It has enjoyed an air of grandeur for the past two hundred or so years since the the architects of its design set about meticulously planning the splendid rows of terraces that give the suburb its unique style today.

The brainchild of its then landowners, the Longford and de Vesci families, those architecturally classical terraces, noble demesnes and...

