A marvellous mews to peruse amid Dublin 4’s leafy lanes
29 Waterloo Lane, just off Leeson Street Upper, has come onto the market in pristine condition with a guide price of €1.3 million
Mews homes have come a long way from their humble beginnings, in which they were designed to service the grand Georgian and Victorian city townhouses of the 18th and 19th century gentry.
To keep the smells and dirt away from the main house, the units were built often in rows at the far end of the properties, separated from the primary houses by landscaped gardens with access to quiet lanes and service roads at the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Secluded semi in Dublin 6 has a touch of the surreal
Cullenswood Lodge at No 12 Richmond Avenue South is now on the market with a guide price of €1.4 million
Well-presented home in Clontarf will appeal to families
No 62 Grosvenor Court is now on the market with a guide price of €570,000
Swish Leeson Street period property comes to market for €2.95m
24 Leeson Street Upper is in turnkey condition and comes with its own mews property at the rear
Coastal comforts in Co Clare on offer for €750,000
Bright and spacious, Claire House overlooks Lahinch Beach and is close to a wide variety of amenities