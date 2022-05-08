A Kilkenny riverside idyll ideal for anglers and artists
River Cottage and Studio, overlooking the Nore, consists of a spacious period home and imaginatively designed studio building. It’s now on the market for €575,000
Anglers and boat lovers ahoy – and music makers, artists, urban escapists and romantics too. News comes of a delightful cottage and studio that have just come to market in the idyllic Nore Valley in Co Kilkenny and would suit a range of buyers.
The property also comes with planning permission for a third, architecturally designed workshop building.
The aptly titled River Cottage and Studio enjoys a stunning waterside setting in Rathsnagadan some five miles...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Superbly located south Co Dublin residence will appeal to families
Carraig on Priory Drive in Stillorgan is now on the market with a guide price of €965,000
Plenty of art and craft about a stylish Dublin 6 residence
No 31 Sandford Road in Ranelagh is now on the market with a guide price of €2.75 million
Dublin 4 period home on offer for €750,000
Two-storey residence has been refurbished and extended to the rear in recent years affording a sense of space and light throughout
A residence redolent with medieval magic comes to market in D14 for €1.9m
A name familiar to fans of Game of Thrones, this Winterfell is a luxuriously appointed detached redbrick house on Castle Avenue in Churchtown