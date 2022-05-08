Subscribe Today
A Kilkenny riverside idyll ideal for anglers and artists

River Cottage and Studio, overlooking the Nore, consists of a spacious period home and imaginatively designed studio building. It’s now on the market for €575,000

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
8th May, 2022
River Cottage and Studio near Inistioge in Co Kilkenny: a three-bed cottage and artist’s studio overlooking the river Nore, which has permission for a second studio, is on the market for €575,000

Anglers and boat lovers ahoy – and music makers, artists, urban escapists and romantics too. News comes of a delightful cottage and studio that have just come to market in the idyllic Nore Valley in Co Kilkenny and would suit a range of buyers.

The property also comes with planning permission for a third, architecturally designed workshop building.

The aptly titled River Cottage and Studio enjoys a stunning waterside setting in Rathsnagadan some five miles...

