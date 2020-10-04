Upon driving up the cool, dark, densely-wooded gravel drive to arrive at the spectacle of Oakgrove Estate – dazzling under the sun in the clearing against a backdrop of a tremendous forest of oaks, specimen trees, an explosion of colourful rhododendrons and a well-ripened weeping willow tree – one would be forgiven for any sharp intake of breath.

Situated off the R618 Cork to Macroom road, this is a jewel in west Cork’s crown, set...