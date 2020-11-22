A Georgian pile in Co Louth offers many possibilities

In the rolling countryside of Co Louth on Ireland’s Ancient East Coast, in 1800, a new building arose, a three bay, two-storey-over-basement rectory. The architect was one of Ireland’s most distinguished, Francis Johnston, who built a number of country houses throughout Ireland including his masterpiece, Townley Hall in Drogheda. He is, however, most famous for designing the General Post Office on O’Connell Street in Dublin.

In Readypenny in Co Louth,...