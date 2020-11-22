Sunday November 22, 2020
A Georgian pile in Co Louth offers many possibilities

Glebe House, a former rectory built around 1800 in Readypenny in Co Louth, is on the market with a guide price of €700,000

22nd November, 2020
Glebe House sits on an elevated site of 24 acres

In the rolling countryside of Co Louth on Ireland’s Ancient East Coast, in 1800, a new building arose, a three bay, two-storey-over-basement rectory. The architect was one of Ireland’s most distinguished, Francis Johnston, who built a number of country houses throughout Ireland including his masterpiece, Townley Hall in Drogheda. He is, however, most famous for designing the General Post Office on O’Connell Street in Dublin.

In Readypenny in Co Louth,...

