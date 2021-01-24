Subscribe Today
Log In

Residential

A four-bed bungalow with all the benefits Clonskeagh has to offer

Families will be interested in this well-appointed and recently upgraded detached family home in Dublin 14

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
24th January, 2021
11
No 21 Leinster Lawn offers 181 square metres of luxurious living space

Property purchasers unfamiliar with the Dublin suburb of Clonskeagh, might like to be apprised of its charms.

A tidy suburb with a central, village like green, Clonskeagh is bound by the perhaps better known neighbouring boroughs of Donnybrook, Ranelagh, Milltown, Goatstown and Mount Merrion and is a five-minute drive from Dundrum, Sandyford and Stillorgan and a short drive to the city centre.

It is home to the rear gates of UCD Belfield and its sports...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

No 1 Rockville House on Glenamuck Road in Dublin 18: The house has been restored to provide two back-to-back, semi-detached homes

House of the Week: Restored residence in Carrickmines retains many period features

Residential Ros Drinkwater 3 hours ago
A semi-detached, restored Victorian villa in Sutton is on the market for €2 million

On the Market: Our pick of the homes on offer this week

Residential Ros Drinkwater 3 hours ago
Abercorn has an Edwardian-era appearance but was built in 2011

House of the Week: Splendid Sutton residence is years in the making

Residential Ros Drinkwater 1 week ago
The living space at 15 Percy Lane in Ballsbridge

A pair of plush pads in Dublin’s southside

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1