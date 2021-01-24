A four-bed bungalow with all the benefits Clonskeagh has to offer

Property purchasers unfamiliar with the Dublin suburb of Clonskeagh, might like to be apprised of its charms.

A tidy suburb with a central, village like green, Clonskeagh is bound by the perhaps better known neighbouring boroughs of Donnybrook, Ranelagh, Milltown, Goatstown and Mount Merrion and is a five-minute drive from Dundrum, Sandyford and Stillorgan and a short drive to the city centre.

It is home to the rear gates of UCD Belfield and its sports...