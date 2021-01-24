A four-bed bungalow with all the benefits Clonskeagh has to offer
Families will be interested in this well-appointed and recently upgraded detached family home in Dublin 14
Property purchasers unfamiliar with the Dublin suburb of Clonskeagh, might like to be apprised of its charms.
A tidy suburb with a central, village like green, Clonskeagh is bound by the perhaps better known neighbouring boroughs of Donnybrook, Ranelagh, Milltown, Goatstown and Mount Merrion and is a five-minute drive from Dundrum, Sandyford and Stillorgan and a short drive to the city centre.
It is home to the rear gates of UCD Belfield and its sports...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
House of the Week: Restored residence in Carrickmines retains many period features
No 1 Rockville House on Glenamuck Road in Dublin 18 is on the market with a guide price of €795,000
On the Market: Our pick of the homes on offer this week
A villa by the beach, a family home on one acre and a fourth floor penthouse apartment are some of the residences for sale
House of the Week: Splendid Sutton residence is years in the making
Abercorn on the Howth Road in Dublin 13 is now on the market with a guide price of €995,000
A pair of plush pads in Dublin’s southside
15 Percy Lane off Haddington Road and 50 Roebuck Road in Clonskeagh are both now on the market