A fixer-upper bungalow beside the sea in Co Waterford

For the long weekend that’s in it, buyers on the market for a bolthole near the sea might be interested in a renovation project on the market at €190,000 with Barry Murphy Auctioneers in Waterford.

The agent has a three-bedroom semi-detached bungalow with a detached chalet at the rear for sale in Crooke in Waterford’s Passage East.

This property is in need of upgrading, but sits on a 0.3 acre site...