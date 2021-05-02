Subscribe Today
Log In

Residential

A fixer-upper bungalow beside the sea in Co Waterford

A three-bedroom semi-detached home with chalet in Crooke in Passage East needs to be upgraded, but offers development potential

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
2nd May, 2021
A fixer-upper bungalow beside the sea in Co Waterford
The house sits on a 0.3 acre site with sea views and is on the market for €190,000

For the long weekend that’s in it, buyers on the market for a bolthole near the sea might be interested in a renovation project on the market at €190,000 with Barry Murphy Auctioneers in Waterford.

The agent has a three-bedroom semi-detached bungalow with a detached chalet at the rear for sale in Crooke in Waterford’s Passage East.

This property is in need of upgrading, but sits on a 0.3 acre site...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Clonleigh in Clonfert comes with a B2 energy rating

A modern home offering the best of town and country in Maynooth

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill 5 hours ago
No 59 Main Street dates to the 1860s and has a guide price of €375,000

Development opportunity at the heart of Blackrock village

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill 5 hours ago
12 Foster’s Avenue has potential to expand

On the Market: Our pick of the homes on offer this week

Residential Ros Drinkwater 5 hours ago
No 2 The Walton’s is set on half an acre overlooking the 12th fairway

A rare opportunity to buy a five-bed Mount Juliet mansion

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill 5 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1