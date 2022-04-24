A €3.685m country retreat in the heart of Kildare
Rathmore House, a Tudor-style seven-bed residence near Naas, sits on ten acres and comes with leisure complex, formal walled gardens, stables and extensive woodland
Co Kildare, Ireland’s ‘thoroughbred county’ and centre of the country’s bloodstock industry, is home to many of the country’s well-heeled jet-set.
It has posh private schools, bustling towns and charming country villages, enormous period estates such as the K Club and the Cliff at Lyons hotel as well as trendy boutiques and designer shopping at Kildare Village, not to mention the racecourses and stud farms that drive...
