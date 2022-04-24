A €3.685m country retreat in the heart of Kildare

Co Kildare, Ireland’s ‘thoroughbred county’ and centre of the country’s bloodstock industry, is home to many of the country’s well-heeled jet-set.

It has posh private schools, bustling towns and charming country villages, enormous period estates such as the K Club and the Cliff at Lyons hotel as well as trendy boutiques and designer shopping at Kildare Village, not to mention the racecourses and stud farms that drive...