A double delight on the market in south Co Dublin
The neighbouring houses of 107 and 107A Oliver Plunkett Road in Monkstown are guiding at €590,000 and €625,000 respectively
The Chinese have an ancient philosophical principle that when the forces of yin and yang are in balance, harmony is achieved. The Western transliteration might be the idea that good things come in pairs.
To that end, housebuyers in south Co Dublin might think they’re seeing double when presented with two adjoining homes for sale at 107 and 107A Oliver Plunkett Road in Monkstown.
Both three-bedroom homes were recently refurbished simultaneously in a single...
