Sunday August 30, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

A detached 19th-century coastal villa in turnkey condition

Lilac Lodge at 54 Castlepark Road in Dalkey, a detached home with planning permission for a second-storey extension, is on the market for €1.5 million

30th August, 2020
10
Lilac Lodge in Dalkey: the 1858-built abode is deceptively spacious, extending to a roomy 191.65 square metres

Limited to a five-kilometre radius, one thing the recent lockdown revealed to the perambulating denizens of south Co Dublin is just how alluring the capital’s upmarket coastal suburbs are.

The pretty villages of Dalkey, Sandycove and Glasthule in particular, became popular hot spots for ramblers, keen to explore the neighbourhoods while stretching their cooped up legs and rewarding their efforts with a take-away coffee or gelato from the local artisan delis and food...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Bartra could add 100 private homes to O’Devaney Gardens site

The development firm has entered consultations to develop 1,053 homes on the site near the Phoenix Park

Killian Woods | 4 hours ago

High costs blamed for lack of south Dublin apartment schemes

Report shows that a ‘startlingly low’ 12 apartments were built by South Dublin County Council this year1

Killian Woods | 4 hours ago

Impressive family home in a coveted D14 location

57 Holywell off Kilmacud Road Upper is on the market with a guide price of €675,000

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 4 hours ago