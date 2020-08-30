A detached 19th-century coastal villa in turnkey condition

Limited to a five-kilometre radius, one thing the recent lockdown revealed to the perambulating denizens of south Co Dublin is just how alluring the capital’s upmarket coastal suburbs are.

The pretty villages of Dalkey, Sandycove and Glasthule in particular, became popular hot spots for ramblers, keen to explore the neighbourhoods while stretching their cooped up legs and rewarding their efforts with a take-away coffee or gelato from the local artisan delis and food...