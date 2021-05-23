A cut-price slice of tranquil riverside living

If ever there was a picture-postcard image of Ireland’s rustic charm, a perfectly presented 19th-century cut stone cottage residence at Gouleyduff in Athy, Co Kildare exudes it.

River Cottage sits calmly on a tranquil, triangular shaped site of about one acre. It has been lovingly and beautifully restored, its simple, uncomplicated, white-washed internal finish lending the residence a tranquil atmosphere.

The restoration included cleaning and reinstating the cottage’s original Blue Bangor roof slates....