A country ‘cottage’ like no other in Kilkenny

The term ‘cottage’ is something of a misnomer in the case of Clashacrow Cottage, a delightful country residence of some 452 square metres in the pretty village of Freshford in Co Kilkenny.

Buyers looking to relocate to the area could make this charming, restored, period, five-bedroom home with an altruistic provenance theirs for €485,000 and in doing so inherit its acre of well-stocked, professionally landscaped gardens with fruit and vegetable growing areas, a pond,...