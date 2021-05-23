Subscribe Today
A cottage of neo-Georgian grandeur in rural Wicklow

Glenside House in Woodstock is now on the market with a guide price of €1.35 million

Ros Drinkwater
23rd May, 2021
Glenside House is set on 1.2 acres of woodland

Nestled on a 1.2-acre woodland site, Glenside House in Woodstock, Co Wicklow takes the template of the single-storey Irish cottage and catapults it into the realms of neo-Georgian grandeur with a stunning interior of 358 square metres, clearly designed with entertaining in mind.

The clever use of archways and glass doors has the effect of the house taking your eye for a walk, with one room after another flowing into each other.

A smart, period-style front...

