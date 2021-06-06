A Booterstown beauty draws inspiration from the Sunshine State

If you fancy living in a coastal suburb within 7km of Dublin city centre and a five-minute walk to the coast, a protected bird sanctuary, a cluster of highly-regarded primary and secondary schools and some of the capital’s trendiest coastal villages, agent DNG might have the home you’re looking for: 11 Willowmount in Booterstown/Blackrock in south Co Dublin.

A traditional 1970s build, the four-bedroom detached property extends to 180 square metres...