18 new homes in picturesque setting on the Wild Atlantic Way

With domestic tourism becoming the dominating holiday feature this summer, now might be the opportune time to consider a bolthole of your own in Ireland. DNG Michael Boland in Ballina may just be able to soothe that niggling wanderlust.

Nestled around Killala Bay on the Wild Atlantic Way is the quaint village of Killala in Co Mayo. With an abundance of rugged coastline, quiet pristine beaches and rich culture, the area is an idyllic west...