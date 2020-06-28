Sunday June 28, 2020
12-acre rustic holding for horsey set priced at €925,000

Five-bedroom modern home designed in Georgian style located in Kill, Co Kildare

28th June, 2020
Newbury House has 258 square metres over two storeys and also includes a stable block

The horsey set on the chase for a handsome rustic holding with 12 acres of land, a stable block with six stables and a modern home designed in a Georgian style, might consider taking a punt on Newbury House on Alasty Lane in Kill, Co Kildare.

The two-storey, five-bedroom, 258-square metres residence was built in 1997 and has a D2 BER.

Inside, a welcoming entrance hall with marble floors leads to a wide hall with an attractive...

