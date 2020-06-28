12-acre rustic holding for horsey set priced at €925,000

The horsey set on the chase for a handsome rustic holding with 12 acres of land, a stable block with six stables and a modern home designed in a Georgian style, might consider taking a punt on Newbury House on Alasty Lane in Kill, Co Kildare.
The two-storey, five-bedroom, 258-square metres residence was built in 1997 and has a D2 BER.
Inside, a welcoming entrance hall with marble floors leads to a wide hall with an attractive...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team