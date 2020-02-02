100 luxury apartments in Capital Dock are vacant one year on

A hundred luxury apartments in Ireland’s tallest residential building are still empty a year after being put on the market.
Capital Dock, a 190-apartment, 22-storey built-to-let tower in Dublin’s Docklands was completed in late 2018. The apartments were brought to the rental market in January 2019.
Available records show its 150 two-bedroom units were priced at between €3,500 to €4,000 a month. The 185-square-metre penthouse on the 22nd floor was available to rent...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team