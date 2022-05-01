Sinn Féin records highest ever level of support in a Red C poll
Mary Lou McDonald’s party is benefiting from the cost of living crisis, and the recent controversy over plans to ban the sale of turf in urban areas, registering its highest ever rating in a Red C poll, while Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil remain well behind
Sinn Féin’s opponents often accuse the party of pursuing different policies in the North and in the South. But the party would appear to be reaping rewards, by putting the cost of living at the centre of its Northern Assembly election campaign and its daily attacks on the government in the South.
The latest Business Post/Red C poll shows that Sinn Féin support is at 34 per cent, the highest it...
Related Stories
Richard Colwell: Confidence in the future diminishing as cost of living crisis bites
The latest Red C poll shows that almost two-thirds of voters feel they have little or no disposable income left after bills are paid
Almost two-thirds have ‘little to no’ disposal income due to price hikes
The latest Business Post/Red C poll shows rapid inflation is forcing people to dip into savings just to cover everyday costs
Sinn Féin support at record high as cost of living hits voters’ pockets
In the Business Post/Red C poll, 68 per cent say quality of life has reduced, while 63 per cent have little to no disposable income. A total of 73 per cent say they are buying cheaper food and 50 per cent are using savings or credit to pay for everyday living