Red-C Poll

Richard Colwell: Confidence in the future diminishing as cost of living crisis bites

The latest Red C poll shows that almost two-thirds of voters feel they have little or no disposable income left after bills are paid

Richard Colwell
1st May, 2022
Richard Colwell: Confidence in the future diminishing as cost of living crisis bites
The rising cost of living continues to have a major impact on voters across Ireland. Picture: Getty

The rising cost of living continues to have a major impact on voters across Ireland as people struggle to make ends meet, and this in turn has a significant impact on how people might vote.

Consumer confidence has collapsed since the resurgence of optimism briefly seen in January, when the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic appeared to be reaching an end and the Russian invasion of Ukraine had not started. Now, two months into the...

