Red-C Poll

Almost two-thirds have ‘little to no’ disposal income due to price hikes

The latest Business Post/Red C poll shows rapid inflation is forcing people to dip into savings just to cover everyday costs

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
1st May, 2022
The rapid rise in inflation since the ending of the pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine has increased the financial strain on households

Almost two-thirds of people have “little to no” disposable income due to the cost of living crisis, according to the latest Business Post/Red C poll.

According to the Red C poll, it has also forced a significant number of people to dip into their savings to...

