Subscribe Today
Log In

Property

Year in review: Traditional auction roots support solid online platform

Giving purchasers immediate access to the legal documents has made the house-buying process quicker, easier and more transparent at BidX1

Jonathan Fenn
12th December, 2021
Year in review: Traditional auction roots support solid online platform
Thornberry at 4 Granville Road in Blackrock, south Co Dublin: a four-bedroom family home guiding €1.59 million and sold by BidX1’s Private Treaty team

As we specialise in online sales, we were well-positioned to combat the challenges facing us throughout 2020 and into early 2021. Even so, as momentum has returned to the property market and the economy more generally, it’s no surprise that this year has seen an increase in both the volume and value of sales at BidX1.

Irish property worth a total of €275 million has been sold on our platform so far this year. Demand...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Hill House, Carhoo, Timoleague, Co Cork: priced at €595,000

On the Market: your weekly guide to homes for sale around the country

Residential Ros Drinkwater
Louis XXII Remy Martin, very old cognac (€2,000-€2,500) for sale at Adam’s Fine Wines and Spirits sale on December 15

Fine Arts: Gift options that are good to the last drop

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater
At Swim, by Louise Shearer, which is part of the Christmas Show at the Doorway Gallery in Dublin 2

Fine Arts: Events calendar

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater
Apartment 39, Castleheath on the Swords Road, Malahide, Co Dublin is on the market for €365,000. Picture: Reel Estate Visualz

Two-bed Malahide apartment in picturesque setting for €365,000

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1