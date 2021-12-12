Year in review: PRS and logistics show star quality in a difficult year

This year has been a mixed bag; in sporting parlance, a marathon rather than a sprint. At the start of the year, we had full-on lockdown, no international travel, no vaccines and, in the world of commercial property, no investors or occupiers!

Silver linings? Well, there’s no comparison between the effect of Covid-19 on investment volumes and that of the 2008/9 global financial crisis throughout Europe. Plus, Ireland’s corporation tax negotiations, which represented market uncertainty,...