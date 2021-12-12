Year in review: Property market rebounds despite pandemic constraints
Owen Reilly assesses a year of seller’s markets, affluent families buying second homes, some price stabilisation, and landlords leaving the market
The year 2021 started with Dublin in a level 5 lockdown and a restriction on property viewings. Given this, market activity was a fraction of normal levels and our transactions were 40 per cent lower year on year.
We saw a pick-up in activity in March when it became obvious lockdown measures were to be extended from a cohort of buyers who simply had to buy and who had agreed sales without physically visiting the property out of...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
On the Market: your weekly guide to homes for sale around the country
A detached stone house close to Carrickmacross in Co Monaghan and a five-bed home on an elevated corner site in Co Louth are among the residences on sale this week
Fine Arts: Gift options that are good to the last drop
A vintage wine or a bottle of old cognac are very acceptable offerings over Christmas
Two-bed Malahide apartment in picturesque setting for €365,000
The ground floor apartment with own-door access and new floor coverings is situated beside Malahide Castle and is within easy reach of the Dart and M50