Subscribe Today
Log In

Property

Year in review: Property market rebounds despite pandemic constraints

Owen Reilly assesses a year of seller’s markets, affluent families buying second homes, some price stabilisation, and landlords leaving the market

Owen Reilly
12th December, 2021
Year in review: Property market rebounds despite pandemic constraints
Estate agent Owen Reilly: The welcome return of in-house viewings in April led to the unleashing of pent-up demand. Picture: Fergal Phillips

The year 2021 started with Dublin in a level 5 lockdown and a restriction on property viewings. Given this, market activity was a fraction of normal levels and our transactions were 40 per cent lower year on year.

We saw a pick-up in activity in March when it became obvious lockdown measures were to be extended from a cohort of buyers who simply had to buy and who had agreed sales without physically visiting the property out of...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Hill House, Carhoo, Timoleague, Co Cork: priced at €595,000

On the Market: your weekly guide to homes for sale around the country

Residential Ros Drinkwater
Louis XXII Remy Martin, very old cognac (€2,000-€2,500) for sale at Adam’s Fine Wines and Spirits sale on December 15

Fine Arts: Gift options that are good to the last drop

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater
At Swim, by Louise Shearer, which is part of the Christmas Show at the Doorway Gallery in Dublin 2

Fine Arts: Events calendar

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater
Apartment 39, Castleheath on the Swords Road, Malahide, Co Dublin is on the market for €365,000. Picture: Reel Estate Visualz

Two-bed Malahide apartment in picturesque setting for €365,000

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1