Year in review: Many buyers contemplating a move to the country

When 2021 began we were holding our breaths. Steeped in yet another lockdown, we were working and schooling from home and yet also hopeful that vaccination rollout might bring brighter days. On January 5, a 95-year-old woman was given the first vaccination in Ireland and thus began the slow but steady start of the year on many fronts.

The word ‘demand’ was a big one for us in 2021. Demands and guidelines from the government which we...