Subscribe Today
Log In

Property

Year in review: Many buyers contemplating a move to the country

Despite ongoing restrictions that resulted in some virtual auctions, 2021 was a successful year for Coonan with strong sales of countryside homes, farmland sales and development land

Philip Byrne
12th December, 2021
Year in review: Many buyers contemplating a move to the country
Ladycastle in Straffan, Co Kildare is located beside the K Club and was sold by Coonan Properties in 2021 for €660,000

When 2021 began we were holding our breaths. Steeped in yet another lockdown, we were working and schooling from home and yet also hopeful that vaccination rollout might bring brighter days. On January 5, a 95-year-old woman was given the first vaccination in Ireland and thus began the slow but steady start of the year on many fronts.

The word ‘demand’ was a big one for us in 2021. Demands and guidelines from the government which we...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Hill House, Carhoo, Timoleague, Co Cork: priced at €595,000

On the Market: your weekly guide to homes for sale around the country

Residential Ros Drinkwater
Louis XXII Remy Martin, very old cognac (€2,000-€2,500) for sale at Adam’s Fine Wines and Spirits sale on December 15

Fine Arts: Gift options that are good to the last drop

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater
At Swim, by Louise Shearer, which is part of the Christmas Show at the Doorway Gallery in Dublin 2

Fine Arts: Events calendar

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater
Apartment 39, Castleheath on the Swords Road, Malahide, Co Dublin is on the market for €365,000. Picture: Reel Estate Visualz

Two-bed Malahide apartment in picturesque setting for €365,000

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1