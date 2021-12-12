Year in review: Investment market showing strong recovery after Covid restrictions
Residential investment was the main driver of activity in 2021, while changes in consumer behaviour due to the pandemic sparked investor interest in logistics
Activity in the investment market was strong during the first half of the year despite the fact that investors were unable to inspect opportunities due to a new wave of Covid-19 cases and fresh restrictions.
The gradual easing of these restrictions in the second half of the year resulted in activity trending even stronger and investment volumes are on course to hit between €4.5 billion and €5 billion, potentially making 2021 the second strongest year...
