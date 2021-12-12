Year in review: Auctioneers at home in the digital space
Moving online has continued to pay off in 2021 for agents O’Connor Murphy and Youbid.ie, whose 11 auctions saw 96 per cent of lots sold with prices exceeding reserves by over 20 per cent
This was the year that O’Connor Murphy and Youbid.ie further solidified the digitisation of the property sales process to counter the difficulties posed by Covid lockdowns.
We have found that moving the process online made property sales far more seamless during Covid. Youbid.ie has gone from strength to strength despite the repeated lockdowns and during the year we held 11 successful online auctions which saw an average of 96 per cent of...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
On the Market: your weekly guide to homes for sale around the country
A detached stone house close to Carrickmacross in Co Monaghan and a five-bed home on an elevated corner site in Co Louth are among the residences on sale this week
Fine Arts: Gift options that are good to the last drop
A vintage wine or a bottle of old cognac are very acceptable offerings over Christmas
Two-bed Malahide apartment in picturesque setting for €365,000
The ground floor apartment with own-door access and new floor coverings is situated beside Malahide Castle and is within easy reach of the Dart and M50