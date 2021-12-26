Subscribe Today
WeWork scraps plans to open several office spaces in Dublin

The company has abandoned plans to take all the office space in the redeveloped Clerys on O’Connell Street and six other locations in the capital

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
26th December, 2021
Adam Neumann, co-founder and former chief executive officer of WeWork: the commercial property company has backed out of several deals that were in the works to expand its Irish portfolio. Picture: Getty

WeWork has officially scrapped plans to open a shared office space in the revamped Clerys building on O’Connell Street, and backed out of several other deals that were in the works to expand its Irish portfolio.

Two years ago, the commercial property giant conducted a lengthy review of its property portfolio worldwide, following a failed stock market float. As part of that process, WeWork has now scaled down its plans for Ireland.

The...

