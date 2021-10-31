Subscribe Today
Property

Walking the line with equity funds

Not all institutional investors are ‘vultures’ hungry to feed on the vulnerable in Ireland’s property market. Many take a long-term view and bring vital development, without which we will never meet our housing targets

Donal Buckley
31st October, 2021
Walking the line with equity funds
If private equity funds have a role to play in Ireland’s real estate market, both residential and commercial, how will that manifest itself?

At a time when housing affordability and availability have become critical issues in Ireland, it’s difficult to know whether the presence of institutional investors, considered by many to be part of the problem of rising housing costs, can also be part of the solution in terms of creating supply.

If we aspire to building 35,000 homes a year, can we do it entirely without them?

Their existence in the Irish property market also raises...

