Sunday October 18, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Untitled

A guide to the most significant building projects taking place around the country

18th October, 2020
3
A site on Deansgrange Road in Co Dublin has been granted an application for a €35m mixed use scheme

Ditton granted SHD application for Deansgrange

Dublin firm, Ditton Investments, has been granted a strategic housing development application for a €35 million mixed use development comprising 151 apartments, five commercial units, a medical centre and a restaurant/cafe on the Deansgrange Road next to Frank Keane Motors in south Co Dublin. The breakdown of apartment units for the project includes 75 one-bed apartments and 76 two-bed apartments.

Tenders out for €25m Cork social housing...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

5.5 per cent rise in take-up of industrial and logistics space in Dublin during Q3

However, Savills also says take-up has been hampered by an all-time low vacancy rate of just 1.9 per cent

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 2 hours ago

Fine Arts: The time of the wolfhound on London’s streets

Irish sculptor Patrick O’Reilly’s triumvirate of bronze works is on public display in the British capital until the end of October

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 2 hours ago

Budget 2021: A budget to build on

This is not a time for extreme policy swings, but it’s hoped that the extra cash flowing from the exchequer will help shore up the real estate sector

John Moran | 2 hours ago