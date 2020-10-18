Ditton granted SHD application for Deansgrange
Dublin firm, Ditton Investments, has been granted a strategic housing development application for a €35 million mixed use development comprising 151 apartments, five commercial units, a medical centre and a restaurant/cafe on the Deansgrange Road next to Frank Keane Motors in south Co Dublin. The breakdown of apartment units for the project includes 75 one-bed apartments and 76 two-bed apartments.
Tenders out for €25m Cork social housing...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team