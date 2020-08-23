Sunday August 23, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Uninest hops to convert buildings into 1,600 tourist beds

Student accommodation provider’s plan set to hit Dublin hoteliers already hurting despite easing of lockdown measures

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
23rd August, 2020
Last year, the IHF said Amnis House on Western Road, operated by Uninest, advertised some of its rooms as available to let on Booking.com and Expedia.com without proper permission

Uninest, the student accommodation provider, plans to convert several of its buildings into temporary hotels and provide more than 1,600 beds for tourists.

The move is expected to pile additional pressure on Dublin hoteliers, who have faced a significant decline in occupancy rates despite the easing of lockdown measures.

The Irish Hotels Federation (IHF) has lobbied against the use of student bed-spaces for tourist accommodation in recent years.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Fine Arts: Smurfit’s treasures up for grabs at the RHA

Nineteen works from the businessman’s private collection are for sale, including masterpieces by Louis Le Brocquy, Jack B Yeats and John Lavery

Ros Drinkwater | 3 hours ago

Fine Arts: Take a stab in the dark for a prize painting

The Art250 Who Dunnit? auction will name the creators of each artwork only after they have been purchased

Ros Drinkwater | 3 hours ago

Fine Arts: Object of Desire

Jazz up your wardrobe with a celebrity item from Julien’s upcoming online sale

Ros Drinkwater | 3 hours ago