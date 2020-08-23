Uninest hops to convert buildings into 1,600 tourist beds

Uninest, the student accommodation provider, plans to convert several of its buildings into temporary hotels and provide more than 1,600 beds for tourists.
The move is expected to pile additional pressure on Dublin hoteliers, who have faced a significant decline in occupancy rates despite the easing of lockdown measures.
The Irish Hotels Federation (IHF) has lobbied against the use of student bed-spaces for tourist accommodation in recent years.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team